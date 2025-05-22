Property focus: Detached dormer bungalow in Hillmorton has generous garden

The spacious home, in Ashlawn Road, is being sold through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby.

It has two reception rooms and two bedrooms on the ground floor together with a kitchen/breakfast, conservatory and bathroom and two bedrooms and shower room on the first floor.

To the front of the property there is a landscaped garden with large driveway and ample parking.

There are two garages - one to the front of the property and one to the rear - with an additional access from Barby Lane.

The generous south facing garden is a particular feature of this lovely property together with an outbuilding and patio area.

It is offered for sale with no onward chain.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact Elizabeth Teasdale or Nicola Loraine on 07811 121 363 or 07976 453 573.

