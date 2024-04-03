Property focus: Detached family abode in Cawston offered with no onward chain

This spacious family home in Cawston is being sold through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby.

The executive detached property, in Ophelia Crescent, is on the market with a guide price of £620,000.

Agents say it has an expansive driveway and double garage to provide ample parking; spacious rear garden perfect for family gatherings and immaculate interior with high specification upgrades.

Downstairs features a guest WC, cosy lounge, a versatile family room, a modern kitchen/diner and practical utility room.

Details say the home has an inviting entrance hall, conservatory bathed in natural light and tranquil master bedroom with adjoining en-suite.

Bedroom two also has its own en-suite shower facilities.

Three additional bedrooms provide ample space for rest and relaxation.

There’s also a well-appointed family bathroom.

For more information about the property or to arrange a viewing, contact Shani Castle at Fine & Country estate agents, Rugby, on (01788) 820062.

1 . Ophelia Crescent The outside of the property in Cawston. Photo: F&C

2 . Ophelia Cresent Perfect place to relax and unwind. Photo: F&C

3 . Ophelia Cresent The kitchen. Photo: F&C