Property Focus: Elegant home in Bilton has scope for development

The home, in Lime Tree Avenue, is priced at £795,000.
It spans across 2,200 sq ft on a 0.5 acre plot.
The home offers versatile living accommodation with three large reception rooms, a fully fitted kitchen, with a pantry and utility, a home office and 4/5 bedrooms.
It has parking for multiple cars on the front driveway with a large turning circle and also a garage.
On the ground floor there are two double bedrooms both with fitted wardrobes and one also has a compact en-suite shower and WC cubicle, and a smaller bedroom.
It has a fitted kitchen with doors leading to a pantry room with extra storage cupboards and work surface, a cosy family room with bi-fold doors that lead out to the patio and rear garden.
There is a large dining room with internal double door that that open in to a spacious lounge which also has bi-fold doors that lead out on the the patio and rear garden. Additionally there is an office, a utility and a further shower room with WC.
On the first floor there is a principle bedroom suite which has a balcony the whole width of the house with views over the beautiful rear garden, with its own dressing room and full bathroom suite.
There is also a small bedroom or office on the first floor.
The property offers a beautiful home to move in to but also potential scope for a further re-model or development, set in an exclusive location and highly sought after area.
Outside to the front there is a very large driveway with a turning circle and a garage.
For more information, contact Lisa Curley at Guild House Estate Agents on 07973 687672 or (01788) 577218.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.