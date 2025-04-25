Property focus: Hidden gem in Rugby is a timeless retreat straight out of a fairytale book

Shepherds Hey, in Dunchurch Road, is a fine example of Romantic Revival architecture.

The detached home, which has seven bedrooms, was originally constructed in 1936 and is quite rightly listed Grade II given its incredible aesthetic appeal. It is on the market through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby with a guide price of £1,500,000

The house offers some stunning features, including the central rounded stair tower with pyramidal roof, five well proportion bedrooms in the main house, with the principal bedroom having an ensuite bathroom, whilst there’s a further shower room and original family bathroom with art deco fittings.

The ground floor offers some attractive views of the grounds via leadlight windows and includes a large sitting room with its bay window overlooking the side gardens, a formal dining room with its attractive panelling and doors to the rear terrace, the large Mark Wilkinson kitchen breakfast room, various outbuildings, a cloakroom and utility room.

Shepherds Hey also has the advantage of an independent two-bedroom annex perfect for extended families, a double garage and 1.6 acres of beautiful grounds.

The house is classically thatched with Norfolk Reed for significant longevity, with attractive rendered elevations and exceptionally private gardens, awash with planting and specimen trees.

For more information contact Claire Heritage on 07894 561313, email [email protected] or Sam Funnell on 07714 515484, email [email protected]

