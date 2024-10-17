Property Focus: Hillmorton bungalow superbly renovated and extended to offer versatile living

The home, in Mckinnell Crescent, is on the market through Guild House Estate Agnts for £385,000.

Set across 1,129 sq ft boasting a contemporary lifestyle room and kitchen any chef would be proud of with two double bedrooms, a third bedroom/home office, separate utility and wonderful bathroom.

The agents say: “With vibes of a Mediterranean villa, it has a beautiful garden, zoned for enjoying the sun with a hot tub insitu and various seating outdoor entertaining options, and it backs on to Bluebell Woods, offering peaceful views of nature throughout the changing seasons.

"The property has been completely re-wired throughout and has a new Baxi 600 gas combi boiler fitted.”

For more information or to view the property, contact Lisa Curley at Guild House Estate Agents on 07973 687672 or (01788) 577218.

1 . Mckinnell Crescent The bungalow in Hillmorton. Photo: Guild House

2 . Mckinnell Crescent Contemporary living. Photo: Guild House

3 . Mckinnell Crescent A view of the garden. Photo: Guild House

4 . Mckinnell Crescent The bathroom. Photo: Guild House