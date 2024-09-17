Property focus: Historic pub in Grandborough has many character features

The Shoulder of Mutton is an attractive Grade II Listed property dating back to the early 18th century and has a wealth of period charm and character with beamed ceilings, exposed stone and brick walls, flagged floors and open fireplaces.

It has three good size trading areas - lounge, bar and restaurant.

Set in 0.45 of an acre, the property has three bedrooms, extensive gardens and car parking.

It has been refurbished throughout and is being sold through Sidney Phillips.

A spokesman said: “Prospective purchasers will see the undoubted scope for developing the catering side of the business, especially given the excellent catering facilities and capacity from which the property benefits.

“There is no reason why turnover shouldn’t be materially increased and The Shoulder of Mutton has the potential to become one of the most successful dining venues within the county.”

For further information or to view the property, contact Sidney Phillips on 01981 250333.

1 . Shoulder of Mutton Historic property with many character features. Photo: Sidney Phillips

2 . Shoulder of Mutton An exterior view of the village pub. Photo: Sidney Phillips

3 . Shoulder of Mutton A view of the dining area. Photo: Sidney Phillips

4 . Shoulder of Mutton It has good sized trading areas. Photo: Sidney Phillips