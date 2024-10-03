Property focus: Impressive extended Cawston property has hot tub zone and entertainment area

Situated in Cave Close, the ex-show home is on the market through Guild House Estate Agents in Rugby with a guide price of £590,000.

The property offers a spacious lifestyle kitchen, separate lounge, a dining room, home office and utility.

It has a detached double garage and designed landscaped garden with outside lifestyle entertaining area.

Originally built in 2002 by Faircloughs Builders, it was The Windsor show home. It has since been extended to add an impressive lifestyle kitchen 20 ft square.

Attention to detail has been paid to the outside areas creating a garden with nice dwell areas, a small bistro patio, a hot tub zone and a fantastic living space with built-in seating, food prep area and barbecue.

The property has a fantastic flow with an open hallway and spacious reception rooms that can be closed off for separation and privacy or that will all open out in to each other.

Two of the double bedrooms upstairs have been opened up to make a large bedroom suite with a bedroom space at one end and sofa and dwell space at the other.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact Lisa Curley at Guild House Estate Agents on [email protected] or telephone (01788) 577218.

1 . Cave Close, Cawston An exterior view of the property. Photo: Guild House Estate Agents

2 . Cave Close, Cawston The kitchen is spacious. Photo: Guild House Estate Agents

3 . Cave Close, Cawston Perfect for a warm dip in the tub. Photo: Guild House Estate Agents