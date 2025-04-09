Property focus: Impressive Pailton home has the 'wow' factor

By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 15:28 BST
This impressive family home in Pailton offers spacious family living encapsulated in a beautifully designed home.

Spicer's Wood sits in around 2.0 acres of lush green lawn and its own woodland, just set back from the road.

The five bedroomed detached home, in Coventry Road, is on the market through Guild House estate agents in Rugby, for £1,400,000.

All bedrooms include en suite and the principle bedroom has a dressing area.

The property has a luxury kitchen lifestyle room split level with bi-folds to two aspects.

It boasts a spectacular outside space with extensive lawns and private woodland; oversize double garage, parking for multiple vehicles and garden shed with light and power.

Now ready for viewings by appointment only with Lisa Curley at Guild House estate agents in Rugby. Telephone 07973 687672, (01788) 577218, [email protected] www.guildhouseestateagents.co.uk

The impressive family home.

The impressive family home. Photo: Guild House

Contemporary kitchen.

Contemporary kitchen. Photo: Guild House

The home from above.

The home from above. Photo: Guild House

Anyone for a game?

Anyone for a game? Photo: Guild House

