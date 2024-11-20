Property Focus: Spacious property in Ryton has rural views

Grange Farm is on the market through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby. Offers over £475,000 are invited on this beautifully presented home, which has some striking architectural features.

Grange Farm was constructed in 2021 as part of a small exclusive rural development on the edge of the Warwickshire village of Ryton.

This deceptively spacious property has four double bedrooms a family bathroom and an ensuite shower room, both with high quality sanitary ware and Porcelanosa tiling.

There’s allocated off-road parking for two vehicles, a beautifully appointed kitchen/dining room, fitted by Symphony Kitchen, a cloakroom and a large lounge that overlooks the garden.

The present owners have acquired extra land to extend their rear plot to take full advantage of the rural views.

There are open views across paddock land to the front and a public footpath that can take you to the centre of the village within a few minutes. For more information contact Claire Heritage on 07894 561313, [email protected] or Sam Funnell on 07714 515484, [email protected]

1 . Grange Farm, Ryton The property is on the market through Fine & Country estate agents. Photo: F&C

2 . Grange Farm, Ryton Perfect for entertaining. Photo: F&C

3 . Grange Farm, Ryton Lounge around in this lovely space. Photo: F&C