Property focus: Stunning converted church near Rugby comes with its own graveyard

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Jun 2024, 11:37 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 12:22 BST
This stunning church conversion near Rugby comes with its very own graveyard.

The former parish church in Clay Coton has been converted into a four-bedroom family home.

On the market through Fine & Country estate agent for a cool £1.2 million, the medieval building boasts an abundance of original features, including vaulted ceilings and original stone windows.

St Andrew’s Church is definitely a 'grand design property'.

The Grade II listed home was originally the parish church and dates back in part to the 14th century.

It is set in grounds extending to approximately 1.97 acres with a triple garage and a three-bay stable with tack room.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, telephone Fine & Country on 01604 309030.

