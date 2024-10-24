Property Focus: Stunning family home in Frankton comes with its own annexe

This beautiful family home in Frankton comes with its own annexe.

Willow House is an impressive extended detached family home, crafted with stunning English oak features.

It’s on the market through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby. Offers over £1.4m are invited.

Offering four generous double bedrooms, each is served by beautifully appointed en-suite bathrooms and a spectacular galleried landing with mezzanine overlooking the dining hall.

The principal bedroom takes full advantage of the countryside views with its own balcony and luxurious en suite.

The ground floor also has the benefit of a large study with built in wardrobes, that neighbours the cloakroom and could provide a convenient ground floor fifth bedroom.

Willow House has a large dining hall, perfect for entertaining with views over the rear terrace and a vaulted ceiling, whilst the sitting room shares similar views and offers a large inglenook fireplace with log burner.

The kitchen family room has been extended, with an attractive orangery providing access via bi-fold doors to the rear patio.

There is also a neighbouring laundry room that houses the central heating boiler and an excellent, recently constructed, ‘cooks pantry’. The Coach House includes a double bedroom, dressing room, refitted bathroom, and kitchen/living space.

There’s plenty of parking at the property, large gardens and paddock.

For more information contact Claire Heritage or Sam Funnell on 07894 561313 [email protected] or 07714 515484 [email protected]

