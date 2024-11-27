Property Focus: Take a look at these stunning homes on a peaceful hamlet near Dunchurch

Offers over £1,250,000 are invited on the homes, on the market through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby.

Both are built to a high specification, with third of acre plots, luxurious fittings and modern family living.

The properties mirror each other, both offering off-road parking, a double garage, with adjacent garden store and roof storage.

Inside, the houses really are the epitome of modern living, with a large kitchen family room with glazed canopy and access to outside entertaining areas via bi-fold doors, providing a centre piece for a family to congregate.

It has three further reception rooms for a family to utilise, including a cosy cinema room or gym, a snug and the all-important ‘work from home’ office.

The kitchens come with a spectacular island unit, built in Bosch appliances, quartz work surfaces and Franke sinks.

Each home comes with a boot room, cloakroom and utility room.

The accommodation continues on the first floor with a principal bedroom suite, with dressing room, a luxurious en suite shower room and incredible west facing views of a neighbouring Alpaca farm.

There are three more double bedrooms, two that share the family bathroom, whilst bedroom two has its own en suite.

The second floor offers two more generous bedrooms that share a shower room and offer even better elevated views of the countryside.

This space could be ideal for independent teenagers, who could create a perfect second floor retreat. For more information contact Claire Heritage on 07894 561313 email [email protected] or Sam Funnell on 07714 515484 or [email protected]

