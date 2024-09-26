Property Focus: Take a look at this barn conversion in beautiful Rugby location

Offers over £575,000 after invited on The Bungalow which is on the market with Guild House Estate Agents in Rugby.

Converted in 2002, this unique property is set across 1,520 square foot and is abundant with all character, boasting high vaulted ceilings, exposed original beams and brickwork, wooden floors, brace and latch doors throughout.

To one end of the property it has a large breakfast kitchen with space for a big dining table, breakfast bar seating and floor to ceiling windows looking out to the front aspect and a feature wood burner which sits in between the kitchen and the spacious family lounge.

There's a lovely snug/ orangery with patio doors that leads out to the garden and a generous utility room two built in cupboards and a W.C.

The other end of the property features a large main bedroom suite with a mezzanine floor for storage and an en-suite.

There are two further double bedrooms each with a vanity sink and a family bathroom.

There are two small steps up to the kitchen, which can easily be adapted with a ramp if necessary.

It has a well established wrap around garden to the side and rear with paving and patio, and some lawn to front with space to park.

Bilton Fields Farm is a private development of residential barn conversions, farm house apartments and some stunning feature properties.

It is accessed via a long private driveway off Ashlawn Road in Rugby.

For more information and to arrange a viewing, contact Lisa Curley at Guild House Estate Agents

