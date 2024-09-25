Property Focus: Take a look at this elegant three storey townhouse within Rugby School conservation area

The home, in Elsee Road, is on the market through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby, with a guide price of £650,000.
Set over three storeys, the Victorian villa offers a host of period features throughout.
It has six bedrooms, three bathrooms together with two separate reception rooms a refitted kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, cloakroom and cellar, all set over three storeys of expansive accommodation totally nearly 2500 ft2.
The house offers a wealth of character features, including original Minton tile floor, ornate ceiling cornicing, original fireplaces and attractive Victorian doors.
The property has a private courtyard garden and parking permits are available within this pretty Victorian street.
For more information contact Claire Heritage on 07894 561313 [email protected] or Sam Funnell on 07714 515484 [email protected]
