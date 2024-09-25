Property Focus: Take a look at this elegant three storey townhouse within Rugby School conservation area

Published 25th Sep 2024, 17:16 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2024, 17:27 BST
This beautifully presented and elegant townhouse is located within the Rugby School conservation area.

The home, in Elsee Road, is on the market through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby, with a guide price of £650,000.

Set over three storeys, the Victorian villa offers a host of period features throughout.

It has six bedrooms, three bathrooms together with two separate reception rooms a refitted kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, cloakroom and cellar, all set over three storeys of expansive accommodation totally nearly 2500 ft2.

The house offers a wealth of character features, including original Minton tile floor, ornate ceiling cornicing, original fireplaces and attractive Victorian doors.

The property has a private courtyard garden and parking permits are available within this pretty Victorian street.

For more information contact Claire Heritage on 07894 561313 [email protected] or Sam Funnell on 07714 515484 [email protected]

The home is in Elsee Road.

1. Elsee Road, Rugby

The home is in Elsee Road. Photo: F&C

Cosy space for dining.

2. Elsee Road, Rugby

Cosy space for dining. Photo: F&C

The kitchen.

3. Elsee Road, Rugby

The kitchen. Photo: F&C

Perfect for entertaining.

4. Elsee Road, Rugby

Perfect for entertaining. Photo: F&C

