Property Focus: Take a look at this modern detached family home in idyllic village of Grandborough

Stoneham House, 1 The Steeples, is on the market through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby and offers over £950,000 are invited.

Set within an exclusive private road in the heart of the village, the five bedroomed property was constructed in 1997 by developers Parker Lake.

It has been significantly enhanced by the current owners, creating a home of remarkable quality and comfort.

With five double bedrooms, three bathrooms (two en suite), three reception rooms and open-plan kitchen, living, dining area Stoneham House offers a superb lifestyle opportunity for families and professionals alike.

Step through the welcoming entrance and you arrive in the spacious hallway complete with marble flooring, discreet storage and a sweeping staircase rising to the spacious galleried landing above.

The ground floor offers a balance of formal and informal spaces. The main sitting room enjoys a triple aspect with attractive oak flooring and upgraded Kloeber byfold doors opening onto the generous rear patio.

An attractive marble fireplace provides a focal point to this beautiful room together with the tasteful panelling and natural light. The second reception room could be used as a separate dining room however the current owners have created a well-designed family space which also opens onto the patio area through impressive byfold doors.

The heart of the home lies within the open plan kitchen, living, dining area, reimagined by Fraser James to combine beauty with practicality.

Custom-built cabinetry, granite worktops, a central island with breakfast bar and incorporating the 5 ring gas hob, twin NEF ovens, space for an American fridge freezer, and integrated appliances including the all-important wine fridge make this a dream kitchen for passionate cooks and entertainers alike.

The adjacent orangery, bathed in natural light from the glazed roof lantern and full-width byfold doors, provides an exceptional dining and living space, ideal for family life.

A well-appointed utility room continues the kitchen’s high-quality theme, with matching cabinetry, additional sink, appliance space, and direct access to both the garage and side garden. Completing the ground floor is an updated cloakroom and the all-important home office with box-bay window allowing the natural light to flood in and an impressive range of built in furniture and shelving including a custom built oak desk.

The first-floor galleried landing is flooded with light from an attractive arched window and built in bookshelves leading to five generous bedrooms and a beautifully appointed family bathroom.

The principal suite is an indulgent retreat, enjoying dual-aspect views, a separate dressing room with bespoke storage, and a luxurious updated ensuite bathroom with twin basins, under floor heating and contemporary tiling.

The second bedroom makes the ideal guest suite with its own en suite (also updated by the current owners), built in wardrobes and triple-aspect views allowing the natural light to flood in.

Three further double bedrooms offer a range of built-in storage with bedroom 5 currently used as a home office with day bed and bedroom 4 having the loft hatch to a large, partially boarded loft.

The spacious main family bathroom has been exquisitely designed with a deep panelled bath, open walk-in shower, twin basins, a linen cupboard and premium finishes throughout.

The rear garden has been thoughtfully landscaped to create a peaceful and private outdoor sanctuary. There is a terraced lawn, retained with timber sleepers and and a spacious patio which can be accessed from all the main living areas making it perfect for parties or outdoor entertaining.

To the rear corner is a raised decked area—perfectly positioned to enjoy the evening sun, while a side patio with gate to the front garden provides an ideal spot for pets or practical storage after country walks.

The integral double garage features twin electric doors, lighting, power, water, the gas fired boiler and direct access to the utility room. There is also a range of built in cupboards and is currently designed as an impressive home gym.

To the front of Stoneham House there is private parking (including an EV charging point) and an established and beautifully maintained front garden.

Viewing is strictly via the vendors sole agents Elizabeth Teasdale 07811 121363 and Nicola Loraine 07976453573

For more information visit www.fineandcountry.co.uk/rugby-estate-agents.

