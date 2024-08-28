Property focus: Take a look at this much improved and extended period detached home in Rugby

The property, in Hillmorton Road, is being sold through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby with offers over £1,000,000 invited.
It has five double bedrooms on the first floor and two further bedrooms on the second floor.
There’s a stylish family bathroom, two further en-suite shower rooms and another en-suite bathroom.
The home has a lounge and dining room with period features, study, utility room and cloakroom, along with a spectacular open plan kitchen/family room.
There’s off-road parking for several vehicles and south facing gardens of just under half an acre.
The house was sympathetically extended in 2021 and now presents over 3,500 ft2 of accommodation over three storeys.
For more information contact Sam or Claire on 07714 515484 or 07894 561313.
