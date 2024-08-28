Property focus: Take a look at this much improved and extended period detached home in Rugby

Published 28th Aug 2024, 15:14 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2024, 15:24 BST
This beautiful extended period detached home is in a good location in Rugby.

The property, in Hillmorton Road, is being sold through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby with offers over £1,000,000 invited.

It has five double bedrooms on the first floor and two further bedrooms on the second floor.

There’s a stylish family bathroom, two further en-suite shower rooms and another en-suite bathroom.

The home has a lounge and dining room with period features, study, utility room and cloakroom, along with a spectacular open plan kitchen/family room.

There’s off-road parking for several vehicles and south facing gardens of just under half an acre.

The house was sympathetically extended in 2021 and now presents over 3,500 ft2 of accommodation over three storeys.

For more information contact Sam or Claire on 07714 515484 or 07894 561313.

An exterior view of the home in Hillmorton Road, Rugby.

1. Hillmorton Road, Rugby

An exterior view of the home in Hillmorton Road, Rugby. Photo: F&C

The home has a private garden.

2. Hillmorton Road, Rugby

The home has a private garden. Photo: F&C

The property has many charming features.

3. Hillmorton Road, Rugby

The property has many charming features. Photo: F&C

Charming home.

4. Hillmorton Road, Rugby

Charming home. Photo: F&C

