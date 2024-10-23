Property Focus: Take a look at this Rugby home with bar, expansive decked area and swim spa

This stylish detached home on an exclusive development in Rugby really raises the bar.

The four bedroomed property, in St Michaels Close, has its own bar and spacious decking area with swim spa.

With a guide price of £635,000, The Beeches is on the market through Guild House Estate Agents in Rugby.

The home features stylish design and interior with a beautiful south facing garden in an elevated position.

It has lapsed planning permission for a granny annex and a spa hot tub area in the garden.

Outside, the property provides stylish entertaining space and outdoor living.

The bespoke bar is a brilliant addition to the garden, originally constructed around a mature tree it has a fully working bar, an expansive decked area with 'swim spa' and seating.

With mature hedgerows fully enclosing the garden there is a huge degree of privacy, there's a well tended lawn, a secret garden and a choice of patios for garden furniture.

More recently a small fully insulated timber cabin has been added to the garden with full electrics, heating and water supply and to the side of the house there is secure gated access to the driveway and detached garage where there is ample parking.

To view the property or for more information, contact Toni-Ann at Guild House Estate Agents (01788) 577218 email [email protected]

