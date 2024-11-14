Property Focus: Take a look at this stunning Rugby home that offers contemporary living with beautiful views

The Rowan, in Bilton Fields Farm Lane, is on the market with a guide price of £1,225,000.

It offers a spacious contemporary living design, spacious lounge with floor to ceiling windows that frame the field view, and a further reception room which uses are multi-functional; media/cinema room, gym or home office studio.

The Rowan has four bedrooms all with en suite - the principle bedroom suite and two double bedrooms, each with en-suite are accessed via the main oak and steel staircase that rises from the lifestyle atrium, and a further spacious bedroom studio suite which is accessed from a separate staircase in the main entrance hallway.

The media room is currently being used as a home gym studio, but would equally serve as a great cinema room, music studio or home office, with a triple glazed door leading to a small patio area.

There is a utility room and a ground floor W.C.

It comes with private driveway parking for several cars and landscaped gardens with several areas to enjoy the views, outside living and entertaining.

The exclusive development is reached by a private tree lined lane.

For more information and to arrange a viewing, contact Lisa Curley at Guild House Estate Agents on 07973 687672, (01788) 577218, [email protected] www.guildhouseestateagents.co.uk

