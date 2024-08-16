Property focus: Take a look at this stylishly presented extended home in Dunchurch

Published 16th Aug 2024, 16:07 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 16:07 BST
This stylish pre-war home in Dunchurch has been extended by its current owners.

The property, in Rugby Road, has just under a quarter of an acre of land with a large terrace.

It’s on the market through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby, with a guide price of £900,000.

The home has four double bedrooms, en-suite bathroom and family bathroom, stunning kitchen/family room with bi fold doors, kitchen area with island unit and built in appliances. There’s a utility room, cloakroom, separate snug and sitting room.

It has ample off-road parking and Dunchurch village centre is just a short walk away.For more information contact Claire or Sam at Fine & Country on 07894 561313 or 07714 515484.

An exterior view of the property.

1. Rugby Road, Dunchurch

An exterior view of the property.

Spacious home.

2. Rugby Road, Dunchurch

Spacious home. Photo: F&C

Imagine relaxing in this lovely garden.

3. Rugby Road, Dunchurch

Imagine relaxing in this lovely garden.

The property in Dunchurch.

4. Rugby Road, Dunchurch

The property in Dunchurch. Photo: F&C

