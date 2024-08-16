The property, in Rugby Road, has just under a quarter of an acre of land with a large terrace.
It’s on the market through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby, with a guide price of £900,000.
The home has four double bedrooms, en-suite bathroom and family bathroom, stunning kitchen/family room with bi fold doors, kitchen area with island unit and built in appliances. There’s a utility room, cloakroom, separate snug and sitting room.
It has ample off-road parking and Dunchurch village centre is just a short walk away.For more information contact Claire or Sam at Fine & Country on 07894 561313 or 07714 515484.
