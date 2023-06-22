Property Focus: Take a look inside this beautifully renovated Grade II Listed family home in Hillmorton

This gallery takes a look at The White House, High Street, Hillmorton Offers over £975,000

This stunning home in High Street, Hillmorton, is on the market through Fine & Country estate agent.

The White House is a fully renovated Grade II Listed detached five bedroom house with a spacious three bedroom stable conversion.

The detached period house that has been sympathetically modernised over the last decade.

With origins from the early Georgian reign, there were also additions to the property through Victorian and pre-war periods.

The main house has three large reception rooms with a central kitchen and a smart orangery.

There are five double bedrooms and two bathrooms. Attached to the rear is a two-storey Victorian stable conversion which has been fully converted to now provide a spacious three bedroom separate dwelling.

It has a private garden, open double garage, outbuildings and ample off road parking.

For more information, contact Claire or Sam, Fine & Country on 07894 561313/07714 515484 [email protected] [email protected]

1 . Can't stand the heat... A view of the striking kitchen. Photo: F&C

2 . Secret garden A view of the home's private garden. Photo: F&C

3 . Striking staircase Can you imagine living here? Photo: F&C

4 . Luxury dining Perfect place to entertain. Photo: F&C