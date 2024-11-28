Property Focus: This charming cottage in Rugby village is deceptively spacious

Published 28th Nov 2024, 10:20 BST
This charming cottage near the pretty village of Monks Kirby is deceptively spacious.

The two bedroomed home, in Street Ashton, is on the market through Guild House Estate Agents in Rugby.

Offers over £300,000 are invited.

The well-presented home, which has off-road parking, has countryside views and lots of character.

It has a large lounge with space for dining and wood burner.

There’s two good sized bedrooms with built-in storage and a spacious loft room.

It has a sun-room to the rear of the property letting in lots of natural light.

For more information or to view the property, contact Lisa Curley at Guild House Estate Agents on 07973 687672, (01788) 577218, [email protected] www.guildhouseestateagents.co.uk

An outside view of the charming cottage.

1. Oak Cottages, Street Ashton

An outside view of the charming cottage. Photo: Guild House

The cottage has lots of character.

2. Oak Cottages, Street Ashton

The cottage has lots of character. Photo: Guild House

Beautiful views.

3. Oak Cottages, Street Ashton

Beautiful views. Photo: Guild House

The kitchen.

4. Oak Cottages, Street Ashton

The kitchen. Photo: Guild House

