Property Focus: This charming cottage in Rugby village is deceptively spacious

The two bedroomed home, in Street Ashton, is on the market through Guild House Estate Agents in Rugby.

Offers over £300,000 are invited.

The well-presented home, which has off-road parking, has countryside views and lots of character.

It has a large lounge with space for dining and wood burner.

There’s two good sized bedrooms with built-in storage and a spacious loft room.

It has a sun-room to the rear of the property letting in lots of natural light.

For more information or to view the property, contact Lisa Curley at Guild House Estate Agents on 07973 687672, (01788) 577218, [email protected] www.guildhouseestateagents.co.uk

1 . Oak Cottages, Street Ashton An outside view of the charming cottage. Photo: Guild House

2 . Oak Cottages, Street Ashton The cottage has lots of character. Photo: Guild House

3 . Oak Cottages, Street Ashton Beautiful views. Photo: Guild House