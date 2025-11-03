An aerial view of the period property.placeholder image
An aerial view of the period property.

Property Focus: This charming period property in Flecknoe has five bedrooms and its own lawned tennis court

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 13:50 GMT
This charming Grade II period home in Flecknoe comes with its own lawned tennis court.

The StoneHouse is on the market through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby with a guide price of £1,000,000.

It offers a spacious interior with over 2,500 square-foot of accommodation including five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

On the ground floor there’s a welcoming entrance hall, large formal dining room, with inglenook fireplace, a gorgeous and cosy drawing room and a refitted split level kitchen breakfast room, with host of classic, but modern units and an Aga, a boot room and ground floor cloakroom.

The property occupies an impressive 0.76 acre plot which includes a range of useful outbuildings, including a Dutch barn, a productive orchard, a lawned tennis court and delightful views over the neighbouring village owned cricket club.

For more information contact Claire or Sam on 07894 561313 or [email protected], 07714 515484 or [email protected]

Can you see yourself cooking your favourite meal in this kitchen?

The Stone House, Flecknoe

Can you see yourself cooking your favourite meal in this kitchen? Photo: F&C

Sit down for dinner.

The Stone House, Flecknoe

Sit down for dinner. Photo: F&C

Another view of the charming home.

The Stone House, Flecknoe

Another view of the charming home. Photo: F&C

Anyone for tennis?

The Stone House, Flecknoe

Anyone for tennis? Photo: F&C

