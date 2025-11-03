Property Focus: This charming period property in Flecknoe has five bedrooms and its own lawned tennis court

The StoneHouse is on the market through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby with a guide price of £1,000,000.

It offers a spacious interior with over 2,500 square-foot of accommodation including five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

On the ground floor there’s a welcoming entrance hall, large formal dining room, with inglenook fireplace, a gorgeous and cosy drawing room and a refitted split level kitchen breakfast room, with host of classic, but modern units and an Aga, a boot room and ground floor cloakroom.

The property occupies an impressive 0.76 acre plot which includes a range of useful outbuildings, including a Dutch barn, a productive orchard, a lawned tennis court and delightful views over the neighbouring village owned cricket club.

For more information contact Claire or Sam on 07894 561313 or [email protected], 07714 515484 or [email protected]

1 . The Stone House, Flecknoe Can you see yourself cooking your favourite meal in this kitchen? Photo: F&C

2 . The Stone House, Flecknoe Sit down for dinner. Photo: F&C

3 . The Stone House, Flecknoe Another view of the charming home. Photo: F&C