Property Focus: This contemporary village home near Rugby has its own fishing lake

Fosse Bank is on the market through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby. Offers over £1,500,000 are invited.
The five bedroomed detached home, in Rugby Lane, is on a plot of just under four acres.
Situated on the outskirts of the village, the property has its own fishing lake.
The property has two ground floor bedrooms and three further first floor bedrooms.
Three of the bedrooms have en suite bathrooms, which have been luxuriously appointed, together with a convenient ground floor shower room.
There is room for several vehicles and grounds and garden that are perfect for entertaining.
For more information contact Claire Heritage on 07894 561313 or [email protected], alternatively Sam Funnell on 07714 515484 or [email protected]
