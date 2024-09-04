The property, in Townsend Close, is for sale through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby.
Offers over £750,000 are invited on the five bedroomed detached house.
It’s a modern home situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location.
The property has four double bedrooms and one single bedroom with two bathrooms and three en suites.
There’s a sitting room, dining area, conservatory and study, along with a large kitchen/breakfast room.
It features private landscaped rear gardens, off road parking and a detached double garage.
The launch event is this Saturday, September 7, at 2pm.
Telephone Claire Heritage or Sam Funnell at Fine & Country estate agents to book a viewing slot. Telephone Claire on 07894 561313 or Sam on 07714 515484.
