The property, in Townsend Close, is for sale through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby.

Offers over £750,000 are invited on the five bedroomed detached house.

It’s a modern home situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location.

The property has four double bedrooms and one single bedroom with two bathrooms and three en suites.

There’s a sitting room, dining area, conservatory and study, along with a large kitchen/breakfast room.

It features private landscaped rear gardens, off road parking and a detached double garage.

The launch event is this Saturday, September 7, at 2pm.

Telephone Claire Heritage or Sam Funnell at Fine & Country estate agents to book a viewing slot. Telephone Claire on 07894 561313 or Sam on 07714 515484.

1 . Townsend Close, Church Lawford The property has countryside views. Photo: F&C

2 . Townsend Close, Church Lawford English country garden. Photo: F&C

3 . Townsend Close, Church Lawford Room with a view. Photo: F&C