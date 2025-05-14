Property focus: This luxurious property in Stretton on Dunsmore comes with separate studio

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 14th May 2025, 13:01 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 13:06 BST
This impressive modern property in Stretton on Dunsmore offers a blend of luxurious living, ample space and a serene countryside setting.

Cherry Tree Acres is on the market through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby for £1,700,000.

This five-bedroom home, built in 2010, comes with a separate studio, landscaped gardens and enjoys the privacy of sitting in a plot of approximately seven acres.

Cherry Tree Acres showcases the finest in contemporary living, boasting a thoughtfully designed layout with light-filled and spacious rooms.

With five bedrooms, four of which are en-suite, this home is ideal for modern family life.

The property offers two elegant sitting rooms, a versatile study or gym, an expansive kitchen/breakfast room, a formal dining room, and a well-appointed utility room.

The separate studio provides an excellent space for a home office, entertainment suite, or guest accommodation.

For equestrian enthusiasts, planning permission (now lapsed) was previously granted for seven loose boxes, a 40m x 20m dressage arena, and a horse walker (Rugby Planning Portal ref R10/0345).

For more information or to view the property, contact Elizabeth Teasdale or Nicola Loraine at Fine & Country estate agents. Telephone 07811 121 363 or 07976 453 573, visit fineandcountry.com

Cherry Tree Acres is an impressive property.

1. Cherry Tree Acres

Cherry Tree Acres is an impressive property. Photo: F&C

A view of the kitchen.

2. Cherry Tree Acres

A view of the kitchen. Photo: F&C

One of the impressive rooms.

3. Cherry Tree Acres

One of the impressive rooms. Photo: F&C

The home was built in 2010.

4. Cherry Tree Acres

The home was built in 2010. Photo: F&C

