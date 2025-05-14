Property focus: This luxurious property in Stretton on Dunsmore comes with separate studio

Cherry Tree Acres is on the market through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby for £1,700,000.

This five-bedroom home, built in 2010, comes with a separate studio, landscaped gardens and enjoys the privacy of sitting in a plot of approximately seven acres.

Cherry Tree Acres showcases the finest in contemporary living, boasting a thoughtfully designed layout with light-filled and spacious rooms.

With five bedrooms, four of which are en-suite, this home is ideal for modern family life.

The property offers two elegant sitting rooms, a versatile study or gym, an expansive kitchen/breakfast room, a formal dining room, and a well-appointed utility room.

The separate studio provides an excellent space for a home office, entertainment suite, or guest accommodation.

For equestrian enthusiasts, planning permission (now lapsed) was previously granted for seven loose boxes, a 40m x 20m dressage arena, and a horse walker (Rugby Planning Portal ref R10/0345).

For more information or to view the property, contact Elizabeth Teasdale or Nicola Loraine at Fine & Country estate agents. Telephone 07811 121 363 or 07976 453 573, visit fineandcountry.com

