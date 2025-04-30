Property focus: Victorian home in pretty village of Kilsby is full of elegance and character

Offers in excess of £800,000 are invited on the home, in Chapel Street, which is on the market through Guild House estate agents in Rugby.

Boasting around 2,600 square feet of versatile accommodation across two floors, including attached annexe, the property retains a wealth of original features and period charm.

Llamas Farm has four generous reception rooms, five double bedrooms and four bathooms.

The former farmhouse, built in 1860, incorporates elements of a 17th century stone cottage that previously stood on the site.

It has been tastefully updated to a high standard, being sympathetic to the age of the property whilst incorporating today's modern comforts and way of living.

High ceilings and beautiful period features, such as original servants' bells, have been successfully enhanced to highlight all of the elegance and character that a property of this age has to offer.

It has a versatile annexe and south facing gardens with off-road parking.

To view the property or for more information, contact Guild House Estate Agents (01788) 577218 email [email protected]

1 . Llamas Farm An exteior view of the home. Photo: Guild House estate agents

2 . Llamas Farm Colourful gardens. Photo: Guild House estate agents

3 . Llamas Farm The kitchen. Photo: Guild House estate agents