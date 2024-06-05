Property in pictures: Period townhouse in Rugby has gym and cinema room

Situated in Clifton Road, the property is being sold through Cadman Homes in Rugby.

It’s full of original features and that unmistakable ‘period house’ charm.

The five bedroomed home has a beautiful vestibule and hallway, a formal lounge (currently a cinema room), dining room/parlour and stylish kitchen with island, open-plan to a living/dining room with doors to the garden and a log-burning stove.It has well-proportioned bedrooms, with an en-suite to the master, (which doubles as a family bathroom) a second en-suite bedroom and a second floor which offers three more large bedrooms and a large loft room that could be utilised as another bath/shower-room.The cellar is sizeable and used as a gym with storage area.

There’s a well-proportioned, sunny south facing garden leads to a 3-4 car driveway and a double garage.The many original features include fireplaces, panelled doors with original door furniture and a stunning tiled floor in the hallway.

The property also benefits from the practicalities of modern life like a contemporary heating system and a upgraded consumer unit as well as a large utility room, ground floor WC and new double glazing.

A launch event is taking place this Saturday (June 8) from 12pm – 2pm. For more information or to book your slot, contact Cadman Homes, 6 Albert Street, Rugby, on (01788) 560905.

Let's get physical...the gym.

An exterior view of the character property.

What you got cooking?

The beautifully-tiled hallway.