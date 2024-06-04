Property in pictures: Take a look at this character cottage in pretty village near Rugby

Roundway Cottage, in Main Street, is being sold through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby.Offers in the region of £600,000 are invited on the home, believed to date back to 1632.With the period home being unlisted, it has provided the owners with an opportunity to sympathetically renovate and improve the property.

A planning application, which has now elapsed but could easily be reapplied for, granted permission to extend the ground floor to create an open plan kitchen living space and to convert the former bakehouse into a drive-through garage with hobby room above.

The home has three well-proportioned bedrooms, each with exposed timbers, a luxurious bathroom, a cloakroom, a refitted classic kitchen/breakfast room, a separate dining room and sitting room with inglenook fireplace and log burner.

There is plenty of parking and outbuildings, including a former bakehouse and a three-bay outbuilding on the way to the delightful gardens, with its meandering pathways, planted borders and mature trees that provide a peaceful retreat.

Roundway Cottage is offered for sale with no onward chain, providing a convenient purchase for a keen buyer.For more information please contact Claire or Sam on 07894 561313, [email protected] or 07714 515484, [email protected]

