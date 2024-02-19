Property in pictures: Warm and inviting retreat on outskirts of charming village near Rugby

Take a look at this warm and inviting five bedroomed retreat tucked away on the outskirts of Dunchurch.

Agents at Fine & Country say Windmill House is more than just a dwelling; it's a haven where spacious interiors and thoughtful design converge create an atmosphere of comfort and homeliness.

The home is on the market with a guide price of £750,000.

It has a family-friendly living room. The centrepiece is a heart-warming log burner, perfect for creating a cosy ambiance. French doors open to a generous west-facing garden, offering a seamless connection to nature.

The open-plan kitchen is not just a cooking space; it's the heart of Windmill House. Practicality meets warmth in this family-centric area, where French doors lead to a patio—a delightful spot for casual family meals or impromptu gatherings.

The intimate dining hall is adorned with simple elegance, sets the scene for cherished family dinners and holiday gatherings.

It has a cosy home, providing a tranquil corner for work or study without sacrificing the comforts of home.

Enjoy the luxury of en suite facilities in the main bedroom and bedroom two, offering a personal touch. The family bathroom caters to the remaining bedrooms, ensuring everyone feels right at home.

The in-and-out driveway and detached garage add a practical touch to daily life, ensuring ample parking and storage facilities.

It has a fully enclosed garden with shed and a cosy patio area.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact Liz Teasdale and Nicola Loraine at Fine & Country Rugby on (01788) 820062.

1 . Windmill House An outside view of the property. Photo: F&C

2 . Windmill House The enclosed garden. Photo: F&C

3 . Windmill House The family home. Photo: F&C

4 . Windmill House Can you imagine cooking up your favourite dish in this kitchen? Photo: F&C