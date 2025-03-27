Prova expands future mobility portfolio with trio of new clients

Prova, Europe’s foremost future mobility communications consultancy, has announced three new client accounts across the automotive and future mobility sectors reinforcing its position as a leading agency for brands driving innovation and sustainability in transport.

The Warwick-based consultancy will implement strategic communications programmes for international quality group G&P; premium EV subscription and salary sacrifice firm EZOO; and independent smart vehicle repairs provider Revive! Auto Innovations. Through its campaigns, Prova aims to strengthen the companies’ brands, help drive market expansion and strategically support their ambitious plans for commercial growth.

Prova was appointed by G&P to reinforce its position as the leading provider of quality management services for OEMs and tiered suppliers across the automotive, aerospace, defence, off-highway and household goods sectors. Through a targeted external communications programme, Prova will drive brand awareness and expand G&P’s profile in key geographies while establishing the senior leadership team as critical manufacturing thought leaders.

EZOO, which offers a seamless and affordable way for businesses to transition to electric vehicles, selected Prova to strengthen its brand and drive market expansion through a targeted business-to-business communications programme. EZOO will leverage Prova’s experience in future mobility communications and deep links within the industry to level up the brand and accelerate the UK’s transition to electrification.

Revive! specialises in mobile repairs for vehicle bodywork and alloy wheels, providing a national service to car dealerships, cosmetic insurers, fleets and the general public. With more than 50 franchisees nationwide and over 220 technicians, the company maintains the largest network of IMI-accredited automotive professionals in the UK. Revive! selected Prova as a key communications partner to help accelerate its ambitious network sales targets, further the company’s mission to protect the residual values of used vehicles and help dealerships nationwide to sell cars more profitably.

Ed Willmott, managing director of Prova, commented: “Onboarding three new clients in the space of just a few weeks is testament to Prova’s expertise in future mobility. We’re looking forward d to working in close partnership with G&P, EZOO, and Revive! to drive their business goals and support their ongoing commercial growth.”

This news marks the latest in a long line of impressive announcements for the Warwick-based consultancy, including the appointment of Iain Wight as non-executive director. Having joined the team in January, Wight brings extensive experience from leadership roles at Ricardo Performance Products, Williams Advanced Engineering and Pi Research.