Prova hosts global PR and communications summit in Warwick

Veit Mathauer chairman of PRN leads discussion at the bi-annual members meeting

Prova, the UK’s leading communications consultancy for cleantech, future mobility, and the circular economy, recently welcomed public relations experts from across the world to Warwick for the latest annual Public Relations Network (PRN) Members’ Meeting.

The event, held on 30–31 January 2025, provided a platform for international PR leaders to discuss the role of strategic communications in advancing the circular economy and accelerating the transition to net zero.

At the summit’s main event, delegates discussed global industry trends and the growing importance of PR in accelerating environmental progress. There were also three thought-provoking sessions from leading voices in sustainability, innovation, and communications:

Hector Lira, partner & director at F1rstcomm and PRN member, explored the progress of AI in communications and its future role in AI and net zero. Richard Aucock, director of Motoring Research Magazine, provided expert insights into the latest trends in automotive and electrification. Meanwhile, David Mellor, head of growth at Birmingham City University’s innovation centre STEAMhouse and Vita Woods, innovation manager at STEAMhouse, examined how emerging technologies are driving the transition to a net zero economy.

PRN delegates receive a guided tour of Warwick Castle as part of a networking lunch programme

Richard Postins, founder of Prova, commented: “Hosting this year’s PRN Members’ Meeting provided a fantastic opportunity to showcase the pivotal role that communications plays in shaping the future of clean technology, mobility, and the circular economy. With the transition to net zero gathering pace, businesses and policymakers alike are recognising the importance of clear, impactful storytelling to accelerate change. The discussions during the course of the meeting and the deeply enjoyable networking sessions reinforced the power of PR in driving sustainable transformation on a global scale.”

Veit Mathauer, Managing Director of Sympra GmbH and Chairman of PRN, added: “The PRN Member’s Meeting always offers an invaluable opportunity to exchange knowledge and collaborate on global challenges. With Prova’s expertise at the intersection of cleantech, circularity, and future mobility, Warwick was the perfect setting for this year’s event. The insights shared by our members made for a truly inspiring meeting, and we look forward to applying these learnings within our own markets.”

The event concluded with a collaborative workshop focused on harnessing the global commercial PR opportunity of net zero, preceded by a guided tour at Warwick Castle. As businesses increasingly look to transition towards a cleaner, more sustainable future, Prova continues to lead the way in shaping the communications strategies that will drive real impact.

PRN is a global collective of creative and dynamic public relations specialists dedicated to providing high-level consultancy and quality international support for worldwide PR campaigns. A truly global network uniting talent from nearly 30 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, PRN hand picks affiliate agencies which reflect the Network’s close-knit yet transnational philosophy. The art of public relations varies greatly from country to country – there is no ‘one size fits all’ solution – so PRN offers its members the ability to gain critical experience and expertise of foreign markets to better support their cross-border client portfolios.

For more information about Prova, visit www.provapr.co.uk. To find out more about PRN, or its global members, visit www.pr-network.biz