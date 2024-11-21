Prova to host global PR and communications summit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In January, Prova, the UK’s leading cleantech, future mobility and circular economy communications consultancy, to bring PR leaders from around the world to discuss the pivotal role of communications in accelerating the circular economy and driving global progress towards realising net zero.

The event, hosted on behalf of the Public Relations Network (PRN), will attract delegates from across the globe, as well as keynote speakers from the worlds of venture capital and clean technology. With the aim of harnessing global expertise to deliver measurable change, the summit will discuss best practice approaches, dig deeper into pioneering technologies and celebrate progress from all four corners of the globe.

Ed Willmott, managing director of Prova, commented: “As a circular economy communications leader and a board member of PRN, we’re delighted to be bringing together such an influential event to define the collinearity between communications and the transition to net zero. Together, we’ll explore opportunities, overcome barriers and look to unlock widespread investment opportunities for green innovation.”

Veit Mathauer, managing partner of Stuttgart-based communications consultancy Sympra and chairman of the PRN, added: “It's a real privilege to come together with PR leaders from around the world to discuss insight, learnings and clarify the industry’s role in driving the net zero transition. In recent years, PRN has held similar events in New Delhi, Vienna, Lisbon, and Mexico City, so we're delighted to be heading to the UK – a true leader in the circular economy – for our next summit.”

Prova to host global PR summit in Warwick.

PRN is a global collective of creative and dynamic public relations specialists dedicated to providing high-level consultancy and quality international support for worldwide PR campaigns. A truly global network uniting talent from nearly 30 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, PRN hand picks affiliate agencies which reflect the Network’s close-knit yet transnational philosophy. The art of public relations varies greatly from country to country – there is no ‘one size fits all’ solution – so PRN offers its members the ability to gain critical experience and expertise of foreign markets to better support their cross-border client portfolios.