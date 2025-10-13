£100,000 donation will help launch Rugby's new 'health on the High Street' facility

A £100,000 donation will help launch a new ‘health on the High Street’ facility in Rugby.

The money was given by The Rugby Group Benevolent Fund to the Friends of St Cross, the charity dedicated to supporting Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross and community service.

It will help establish a new town centre outpatient facility, aimed at improving access to health services for residents and is expected to open in late 2026.

The new facility, which will be branded as Health on the High Street, will accommodate expanded services for the maternity, gynaecology, children’s and diabetes outpatient services, which are currently based at St Cross, making them more accessible for patients.

Established in 1955, the Benevolent Fund was originally created to support the welfare of employees, former employees, and their dependants of Rugby Cement. Over the years, it has expanded its mission to include charitable causes in communities around former and existing cement plants and quarries. While supported by Cemex UK, the Fund remains independently managed by a board of trustees made up of former employees.

Fund Chair Graeme Fuller along with trustees John Brooks, David Holton and Ian Southcott presented the donation cheque at the Friends of St Cross AGM, also attended by the High Sheriff of Warwickshire and Rugby Mayor Barbara Brown.

Speaking on behalf of the Fund, Graeme Fuller said: “We are pleased to support the Friends of St Cross in their efforts to bring health services closer to the community.

"This donation reflects our commitment to improving the lives of people living and working in our local area.”

Willy Goldschmidt, President of The Friends of St Cross, said “The Friends are deeply grateful for all the support we have received from the Rugby Group Benevolent Fund over the years.

"This generous donation significantly empowers us to expand our contribution to this new health facility.

"With this boost, we can bring even more vital services closer to the people of Rugby, making a meaningful difference in our community.”

