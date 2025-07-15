£1m junction works approved to connect Rugby's Western Relief Road to new warehousing

A £1 MILLION highways project to connect new warehousing to Rugby’s Western Relief Road has been given the go-ahead by Warwickshire County Council.

The scheme will see an existing junction directly opposite Parkfield Road opened up to cater for lorries coming in and out of a new industrial warehouse development that received planning permission from Rugby Borough Council back in March 2024.

Extra pedestrian crossing facilities on the relief road and the widening of the existing footway to incorporate a cycle lane linking to the development are also required as part of the planning conditions.

It enables a development that formally entered the planning process some four years ago – in June 2021 – with the total cost currently estimated to be £981,700.

Works approved to connect Rugby's Western Relief Road to new warehousing. Picture: Google Street View.

All of the money will come from developers Total Developments (NW) Limited who will, according to a Warwickshire County Council's report, also be responsible for “the cost of any unforeseen changes to the works and/or construction delays and overruns of the scheme", as well as any additional costs.

A bond totalling 150 per cent of the value of the works will be collected in advance to head off any financial problems but once completed, the new or improved assets fall onto the county’s balance sheet and become its responsibility.

The addition of the project to the county’s capital programme was signed off by portfolio holder for finance and property Councillor Stephen Shaw (Reform UK, Polesworth) on Monday.

No timescales for the start of works have been published with a procurement process for contractors set to start once legal agreements with the developer have been rubber stamped.