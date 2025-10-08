£20m Carlsberg Britvic investment in new canning line at Rugby factory creates more than 30 jobs

Leading drinks business, Carlsberg Britvic, is investing £20 million in a new soft drinks canning line and building extension at its Rugby factory – creating more than 30 new jobs and bringing total investment in the site over the past five years to more than £60 million.

The new line will significantly increase production capacity, taking the factory’s total number of canning lines up to 10 lines and allowing Carlsberg Britvic to go from producing 560,000 canned soft drinks an hour to 610,000.

Located on the Glebe Farm Industrial Estate, the new line will create 34 new jobs in engineering and manufacturing. Recruitment for these roles is underway, and the total number of employees at the site will increase to more than 430 people.

Nigel Paine, VP of Production at Carlsberg Britvic, said: “This investment underscores our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation in our supply chain. By expanding our production capacity, we can meet the growing demand for our popular brands, create more jobs, and enhance our operational efficiency.”

The expansion will enable the production of some of the UK’s favourite soft drinks, including Tango and Pepsi MAX.

John Slinger, MP for Rugby, said: “I’m excited to hear about the recent announcement that the Carlsberg Britvic factory is expanding with another canning line. They are a significant employer in the Rugby community, and this announcement means more jobs for our area, opportunities for young people, and of course more of some of the nation's favourite soft drinks!

“I visited earlier in the year and was so impressed by the team and the technology they use. It's their biggest factory in the UK and one of Europe’s largest soft drinks manufacturing sites by volume and it’s right in the heart of Rugby.

“I will continue to support local employers like Carlsberg Britvic wherever I can, because business is good for Rugby.”

This announcement follows previous investments, including a £1.15 million investment earlier this year, a £13 million canning line in 2023 and a £27 million canning line in 2021. These investments are part of Carlsberg Britvic’s broader strategy to enhance its supply chain and production capabilities.

Minister for Investment Jason Stockwood said: “This latest investment is a strong vote of confidence in our world class food and drink industry – the largest manufacturing sector here in the UK. Not only will their expansion boost production, but it will strengthen the supply chain and help drive economic growth.

“The new canning line will create more than 30 jobs in Rugby, supporting the local community and putting more money in people’s pockets – a clear example of our Plan for Change in action."

The Rugby factory benefits from its proximity to packaging supplier Ardagh Group, with cans arriving via an underground passage from the neighbouring facility. This efficient supply chain setup supports Carlsberg Britvic’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, further supported by a government grant for sustainability initiatives.

Carlsberg Britvic has also recently invested £4 million in a new logistics hub strategically located at Junction 12 of the M6 north of Wolverhampton.