£300m tech park expansion delay frustrates councillors in North Warwickshire

North Warwickshire Borough Council’s planning board granted permission in February 2024 subject to National Highways and the highways departments at Warwickshire and Leicestershire councils being happy with safety solutions for the A5.

MIRA Technology Park’s £300 million expansion plans continue to be held up by a row over roads – but frustrated councillors are determined to make a decision next month.

The mass expansion onto land south of the A5 is expected to create 2,500 jobs in advanced manufacturing and the automotive research industries across four development zones and more than 200,000 square metres.

The key remaining issue is that of how to manage the increased demand in traffic and the potential for consequent safety issues, particularly at the Woodford Lane and Drayton Lane junctions.

It had been suggested that speed cameras along that stretch could allay concerns without traffic lights or restrictions but Warwickshire Police said collisions had been “almost wholly due to traffic turning right out of Woodford Lane… not to the speed of traffic”.

As a result, traffic signals at Woodford Lane and the banning of right turns out of Woodford Lane and Drayton Lane were put forward, much to the dismay of local businesses and customers who argued the changes would add unreasonable travel time for those reaching their locations.

Councillors were set to be advised by planning officers that the measures were, in light of the entire application, not unreasonable, but new information, put forward alongside a solicitor’s letter from Extra Room Self Storage in Fenny Drayton, highlighted how the changed travel patterns would affect the business and that alternatives to the implementations of no right turns from Drayton Lane.

Because each element was deemed as new information, head of development Jeff Brown advised the decision should be deferred to properly consider them.

Extra Room director Mark Simpson – the namesake of planning chair Councillor Mark Simpson – presented his case and said he had “offered land, free of charge, to facilitate a long-term solution for the A5 that works for everyone”.

MIRA’s development director Andy MacDonald disputed that it would have an unreasonable impact due to the “comprehensive redesign of Redgate junction”.

He added: “Whilst an unrestricted access on Drayton Lane would provide benefit to the Simpsons, it would be outweighed by the opportunity for increased rat-running through Fenny Drayton as noted by the highways authorities.

“It should also be noted that the Simpsons have promoted their landholdings for 1,976 homes. Their push for an unrestricted access or enhanced open junction at Drayton Lane should be considered in this context.”

He concluded: “While we respect the council’s recommendation to defer to consider this 11th-hour representation, we respectfully ask members to ensure there are no further planning delays that may cause lasting damage to the successful delivery of the borough’s key strategic economic growth initiative and employment generator.”

Councillor Katie Hobley (Lab, Hartshill) described Woodford Lane as “the most dangerous junction in North Warwickshire” and advocated avoiding delays.

“We don’t want to lose momentum on it (the MIRA proposal), it is really exciting, the most excited that we as a board have got about something coming to North Warwickshire,” she said.

“I don’t think any of us would want anything to affect that – we are lucky it is in this country, never mind on our doorsteps.”

Councillor Margaret Bell (Con, Hartshill) agreed on the Woodford Lane issue.

“It was regrettable that the police came in so late but with the correct solution, in my opinion,” she said.

“The increase in collisions at Woodford Lane in the past six months has been really worrying. That is for two reasons, more hinterland houses being built with more people trying to get to the A5, secondly the A5 itself is busier so there are fewer gaps in the traffic. It is quite hard to get out.

“I agree there may be other solutions. I am reluctant to see this application delayed at all but if it is only for a month, I will go with it.”

Those sentiments were echoed with the recommendation to defer to a “later” planning board meeting changed by councillors to read the “next” meeting on February 3. It gained unanimous support.