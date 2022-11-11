£5m revamp of former IBM campus in Warwick has been completed - and more than two thirds of space has already been let

The new site is known as The Woods and the work has been done by FI Real Estate Management (FIREM), aimed at businesses across the healthcare, medical and creative industries.

The revamped office space has undergone a 12-month programme to turn it into a new office development, including co-working spaces.

Tim Knowles, founder and managing director of FI Real Estate Management, said staff wellbeing and welfare were at the heart of the refurbishment – right down to the building materials chosen. He said: “The reimagined space introduces a new office concept to Warwick and will offer businesses and their employees a fresh and invigorating place to work.