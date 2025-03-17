£70,000 fundraising appeal will help provide new maternity equipment for mums-to-be in Rugby

A £70,000 fundraising appealing will help mums-to-be and their babies in Rugby.

The Friends of the Hospital of St Cross have launched the drive to provide new maternity equipment.

A second ultrasound machine located in Rugby would significantly increase the number of antenatal scans that can be carried out.

At the Friends AGM last September to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its foundation, the charity launched its Platinum Anniversary Appeal.

Willy Goldschmidt, President of The Friends, Kara Maitra, UHCW Deputy Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer and Doug Jones, Chair of The Friends.

Purchasing a new ultrasound machine is the first major project that the appeal will support and follows detailed discussions with University Hospitals

Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust, who run the site and have ambitious development plans.

UHCW Deputy Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer Kara Maitra said: “Latest NHS guidance has increased the number of scans which should take place during pregnancy.

“A second ultrasound machine would support an increase in productivity by having designated ultrasound scans for maternity separate to scans for gynaecology services.”

Over the years the charity has supported major developments at the Hospital of St Cross including the relocation of blood taking services, the opening of the Maple Unit, which delivers intravenous chemotherapy services, and the delivery of equipment for the Rugby Ambulatory Orthopaedic Service through which hip and knee replacement surgery can be undertaken as a day case.

Doug Jones, Chair of the Friends of St Cross, said: “We are delighted to support this project.

“Of course, we could not do everything that we do without the support of the community in the town. So far, we have raised £20,000 towards our target and have no doubt that the announcement of this project will create a lot of interest in supporting the appeal.”

UHCW Chair Sue Noyes added: “The Trust is most grateful for all the support that The Friends provide to the Hospital of St Cross with donations of equipment and their 170-strong team of volunteers.

“I have seen firsthand that they make a tremendous difference for patients and staff and look forward to hearing about the progress of the appeal and some of the other ways in which we can work together as partners in Team UHCW.”

Friends trustees would welcome opportunities to visit community groups and clubs to speak about the work they do. Email [email protected] to arrange a talk.

Donations are needed for a ‘Wine or Water’ stall at Rugby Spring Fair in May. Donations of bottles ot wine, water, soft drinks or any other bottles and bottle bags are welcome. They can be dropped off at Brookfield House at Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross by Monday, April 21.