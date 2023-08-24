Register
£7,500 community fund will support deserving local groups in Rugby area

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 24th Aug 2023, 17:02 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 17:07 BST

A Rugby housebuilder has launched a £7,500 community fund to support deserving local groups.

Redrow Midlands is offering the fund for the third year in a row to support as many local groups, organisations and individuals as possible, and is now welcoming applications.

The initiative, which started in 2021, aims to support local organisations with specific donations and give them the tools they need to continue to thrive.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “

“We’d like to invite local organisations and charities to share their stories with us and let us know how we can help – we’re looking forward to hearing what we can do to give back to our community!”

The fund is now open and will close September 22.

Visit redrow.co.uk/promo/midlands-community-fund

