Pub-goers 'deeply saddened' as popular landlords call last orders at Rugby venue
Pub-goers have been left ‘deeply saddened’ following a shock announcement from the landlords of a Rugby pub.
Hundreds of patrons have taken to social media to share their dismay at the departure of The Courthouse landlords Jamie and Anya Slater.
Their last day at the North Street pub, restaurant and music venue is Friday (March 15).
In a joint statement, Jamie and Anya said this week: “It is with great sadness that we must announce we have decided to leave The Courthouse.
"The financial impact of the pandemic, the food, drinks, services and utilities price increases, combined with the staff shortages as well as the effects our own health scares and last year's accident, have left us with no option but to close.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful staff who have supported us throughout and all of our amazing customers and wish you all the very best in the future.”
On Facebook, former Rugby Mayor Cllr Carolyn Watson-Merret said: “This is a sad day for Rugby and your patrons. Thank you for your hospitality all these years and wishing you both all the best and good health.”
Chris Organ, who lives in Rugby, echoed the sentiments.
“You guys will be really missed. You run a great place with great food and service. Sad times but you have to do what right for you,” he said.
Steve Collins said he was ‘greatly saddened’, adding: “I do understand all your reasoning of the dire plight of our pubs at the present time.”