Pub near Rugby nominated for national award

The Cherry Tree pub has been nominated for a national award - just over a year after the new owners took over.

A pub near Rugby has been nominated for a national award - just over a year after the new owners took over.

Chris Horton and Amy White's first venture into the pub trade was to take charge of the Cherry Tree in Catthorpe back in June 2021.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And their hard work has already been rewarded with a place in the final of the National Great British Pub Awards, in the country/rural pub category.

"We were ecstatic and massively surprised," said Chris after receiving the news.

Between them, Chris and Amy have experience in marketing, communications and event management and both worked at Jaguar Land Rover before they took the decision to move into the pub trade industry.

"I have always fancied moving into the pub trade and to bring our knowledge to this industry," said Chris.

The Cherry Tree pub had been shut during the pandemic so Chris and Amy were able to reopen the pub last year with a clean slate.

And they have given the free house pub a new look, with a 'softer decor and a more welcoming feel for everyone', following months of renovation.

The pub also offers a quiz night, live music and, in their words, the "vibe of a good old village pub...with a great selection of drinks to suit every taste and mood".

Reflecting on what has been a tough time for pubs in general, Chris added: "We have to shift with the way things are changing and I wanted to give a more professional approach to the pub trade.

"There are a lot of places that just open their doors and hope things will all be OK.

"There is a glowing light out there for the future of our pubs but they have to change to survive.

"The drinking culture in general has changed and we have to adapt to that and embrace the change."