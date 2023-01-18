Community drop-in events at The Barn at Houlton on February 3 and Rugby Central shopping centre, on February 4

Have your say on plans for the new railway station.

People are invited to have their say on plans for Rugby’s new second railway station.

Outline plans for Rugby Parkway Station, which includes two platforms and parking for up to 325 vehicles, have been released.

Advertisement

The station will be located southeast of Rugby on land next to the A428 Crick Road on the Northampton loop of the West Coast Mainline between Rugby and Long Buckby stations.

Warwickshire County Council is undertaking a public engagement on its outline plans for Rugby Parkway Station between January 23 and February 20, ahead of the submission of an application for outline planning permission.

Advertisement

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “Rugby Parkway Station is an important part of Warwickshire’s future sustainable transport delivery. Rugby Parkway Station will provide a second access to the local and national rail network making it easier for those who wish to move away from travel by private car to connect with public transport.

“Together, Rugby Parkway and Rugby Station will support Rugby’s growing population and expansion, improving access to employment, education, leisure and travel opportunities for all its residents and businesses.”

Advertisement

The platforms will include lift and stair access, parking for up 325 vehicles with provision for electric vehicle charging, blue badge holders and parent and child spaces, secure cycle parking, ticket machines, taxi drop off/pick up, ‘kiss and ride’ and a bus stop. It will be served by two trains per hour in each direction travelling between Birmingham New Street and London Euston. The station will be accessed from the Crick Road.

Information about Rugby Parkway Station including an online feedback form can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ask.

Advertisement