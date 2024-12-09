Puddle Ducks Coventry & Warwickshire swim school seeks to expand to meet demand
The swim school already provides swimming lessons in Coventry and due to their success in this area, are now looking to expand into Solihull. To get more local children off waiting lists and into the water, they are asking owners of pools to come forward.
Tom Smith, Co-owner of Puddle Ducks Coventry & Warwickshire commented: “We currently provide a number of classes in Coventry and are now keen to provide a solution to the demand we are seeing in Solihull, by expanding our offering into this area. For anyone with a pool in Solihull who could accommodate our classes, we’d love to hear from you.
Tom continued: “Solihull is a great area, and we can help fill your pool with lots of happy children learning a valuable life-skill whilst enjoying themselves. Our lessons will also help with the viability of running the pool, providing you with an extra stream of income to support with the energy and running costs”.
If you want to know more about Puddle Ducks Coventry & Warwickshire, or can help with providing a pool, call 024 7531 7747 or visit https://www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/coventry-warwickshire/our-pools-classes