Purity Brewing Co. celebrates connections and community with launch of new 4% Pure Pilsner

Lagered for no less than 4 weeks and made from only 4 key ingredients – water, hops, malted barley, and lager yeast – Pure Pilsner is a tribute to traditional brewing methods, with a touch of the Purity’s signature style. At 4%, Pure Pilsner is brewed with entirely British Hops ensuring its carbon footprint is kept to absolute minimum whilst not compromising on taste or aroma. Pure Pilsner embodies the very essence of Purity Brewing Co.’s focus on quality, community and sustainability.

To celebrate its launch, Purity Brewing Co. is looking to bring beer lovers together over a pint by giving customers the chance to win prizes for themselves and four friends when they enter Pure Pilsner’s ‘Connect Four’ campaign. Entering via social or by scanning QR codes in its dedicated launch venues, the brewery is offering up prizes including:

· VIP tickets for the iconic Mostly Jazz Festival in Birmingham

· A meal and beer tasting for you and 4 mates at PureCraft Bar and Kitchen

· VIP Brewery tours at Purity’s countryside location

· A chance to win the entrant’s height in beer

Paul Brazier, Head of Marketing at Purity Brewing Co., adds: "Our aim with Pure Pilsner is to offer beer enthusiasts an accessible taste of authenticity, with that Purity touch. Whether enjoyed at home with friends or at their favourite pub, our British lager is crafted to elevate the drinking experience for those who are looking for authentic lower ABV lagers without compromising on quality.

“We hope beer lovers join us in raising a glass to quality, sustainability, and the spirit of community as they connect with friends and loved ones over a great tasting pint of Purity’s Pure Pilsner.”

Designed to provide a refreshing experience with every sip, Pure Pilsner is available online at puritybrewing.com/buy-beer/ in 12 x 440ml cans and will be available at pubs and bars across the country from the 16th April.