Purple House Clinic Birmingham celebrates exceptional growth and community impact

Just 18 months since opening its doors, the Purple House Clinic Birmingham is proud to celebrate its rapid growth, having become a cornerstone in the region’s mental health and neurodiversity support landscape. With a thriving multidisciplinary team of 15 therapists and a growing psychologist-led workplace wellbeing initiative, the clinic continues to deliver high-quality, compassionate care to individuals, families, and local organisations.

Founded in November 2023, the clinic has swiftly built a reputation for excellence in evidence-based psychological support, offering a broad range of services including therapies for depression, anxiety, trauma, and neurodiversity assessments. Between May 2024 and May 2025 alone, the clinic supported 148 clients and delivered more than 1,050 hours of tailored therapeutic care.

“Our success is a reflection of our team. We have built an exceptional team of clinicians united by a passion for making mental health care accessible, personal, and transformative,” said Dr Danielle Grey, Clinical Director at Purple House Clinic Birmingham. “We’re not only supporting individuals in need, but also extending our reach to help workplaces tackle stress, burnout, and psychological health proactively.”

The clinic’s multidisciplinary team includes associate psychologists and mental health professionals, whose collaborative approach ensures that clients receive individualised care. Services have grown to include autism and sensory assessments, couple and family therapy, neurodiversity post-diagnostic support, occupational therapy.

Increasingly, there has been recent growth into workplace consultancy, leadership coaching, post-diagnostic support, and neurodiversity awareness training. By supporting employers across sectors, from SMEs to larger corporations, the clinic is contributing to a broader shift in how businesses think about employee wellbeing as a strategic priority.

With waiting lists across NHS mental health services continuing to rise, such as the current 24-month wait for child autism assessments in the Birmingham and Solihull area, Purple House Clinic Birmingham fills a critical gap by providing timely, high-quality alternatives. Evening, weekend, and online appointments further increase accessibility for those balancing work, education, and family commitments.

Looking ahead, the clinic plans to expand into ADHD assessments and educational psychology, while deepening its organisational wellbeing offerings. The goal is not just to treat mental health issues, but to help foster psychologically healthy environments across the West Midlands.

Purple House Clinic Birmingham is located at St Philips Courtyard, School House, Church Hill, Coleshill, Birmingham, B46 3AD.

For more information about the Purple House Clinic Birmingham and the services offered, visit www.purplehouseclinic.co.uk/psychologists-birmingham or call 0121 820 7851.