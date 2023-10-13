Register
Purpose-built new youth centre will provide welcoming safe space for people in Rugby

“It will be a safe and exciting space for young people of all ages and abilities”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:36 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 12:37 BST
A new youth and commuinity centre will provide a welcoming safe space for people in Rugby.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke joined trustees, staff and volunteers for the opening of the Hive, in Hill Street, this week.

She was joined by the Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe, Rugby MP Mark Pawsey and representatives of the range of funders who helped provide the new building.

Opening the new centre.Opening the new centre.
Opening the new centre.

Monday’s event kicked off a week of open days for residents to see the new facilities, along with Hill Street Youth Club and its existing activities.

The centre is built on a former car park at the front of the existing community centre.

