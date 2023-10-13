Purpose-built new youth centre will provide welcoming safe space for people in Rugby
“It will be a safe and exciting space for young people of all ages and abilities”
A new youth and commuinity centre will provide a welcoming safe space for people in Rugby.
Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke joined trustees, staff and volunteers for the opening of the Hive, in Hill Street, this week.
She was joined by the Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe, Rugby MP Mark Pawsey and representatives of the range of funders who helped provide the new building.
Monday’s event kicked off a week of open days for residents to see the new facilities, along with Hill Street Youth Club and its existing activities.
The centre is built on a former car park at the front of the existing community centre.