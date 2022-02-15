Purpose-built training hub in Daventry helps upskill next generation of logistics workers

A purpose-built training hub in Daventry is helping young and unemployed people in the county.

The Hub, based at Prologis RFI DIRFT, is home to Prologis UK’s Warehousing and Logistics Training Programme (PWLTP).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After launching in 2021, the PWLTP is helping young and unemployed people in the Northamptonshire and wider SEMLEP area gain the skills, knowledge and competencies to find a job and build a career in logistics.

Robin Woodbridge, Prologis UK, Rachel Priest, Sally Duggleby, Prologis UK.

In 2021, 96 local people completed the training programme and secured employment with local logistics employers, delivering a social value of £1.54 million.

Among those taking advantage of the training programme, backed by Prologis UK and delivered by Goodwill Solutions, is Rachel Priest, a 28-year-old from Northampton.

Rachel is using the programme to sharpen her CV and practise her interview skills, as well as gain important workplace qualifications, such as a forklift truck driving licence. She is supported by Right Resolution CIC, an organisation which supports young people in Northamptonshire and Peterborough leaving care.

Speaking about the PWLTP, Rachel, said: “I’ve always been a hands-on person and the range of jobs available in logistics really appeals to me. The courses so far have been great and I’ve really found it useful talking about my CV and my skills. It’s given me a lot more confidence and I feel much more comfortable about applying for jobs now. Achieving my forklift licence is very exciting too!”