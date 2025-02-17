Race to Rugby town centre for a large serving of family fun - and pancakes!

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 09:31 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 09:34 BST

Race to Rugby town centre on March 1 for an afternoon of family fun.

It’s time for the traditional pancake races and this year money will be raised to help the OurJay Foundation.

The event takes place between noon and 3pm, and is being organised by Rugby Rokeby Lions and Rugby First.

Races are planned in Rugby town centre – High Street and Sheep Street – and are just one of the pancake-themed activities taking place on the day that also include pancake tossing and throwing, a trail and face-painting.

The race is on! A library picture of the pancake races in Rugby.The race is on! A library picture of the pancake races in Rugby.
Anyone can take part in the races by signing up on the day or register in advance.

Frying pans and pancakes are provided with all proceeds from the event going to the OurJay Foundation. Fancy dress is welcome, with certificates for all those that take part and prizes for the winners.

Gill Nelson, President of Rugby Rokeby Lions, said: “It would be great to see as many people as possible take part in the races or come along and cheer people on. Not only will the races be fun, but they are also a great way of raising funds and awareness around the OurJay Foundation.”

Naomi Issitt set up the OurJay Foundation in memory of her teenage son Jamie.

She said: “The OurJay Foundation was set up, in memory of our precious Jamie, to raise funds to purchase and install accessible defibrillators across communities. We also raise funds to purchase pitchside defibrillators for sports clubs.”

