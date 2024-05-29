Raft of promotions at Leamington law firm
Wright Hassall, based in Leamington, has promoted Neal Patterson to a role which will see him head up the business’s family, farms and estates, private client, medical negligence and residential property teams.
The firm has also promoted Rebecca Mushing to Senior Associate in Development, Kash Dosanjh to Senior Associate in Employment, and Katie Deakin, Kezia Morgan and Gemma Clark to Associate in Private Client, Commercial Real Estate, and Employment respectively.
Shannon Leering, Grace Beesley and Masuma Ahmed have also qualified as Solicitors in Commercial Litigation, Commercial Real Estate and Corporate, and Richard Phillips and Abigail Boeuf have been promoted to Senior Paralegals in Property Litigation and Medical Negligence respectively.
Other colleagues promoted include Jordan Warwick-Tearne and Harriet Perkins who have both moved to Paralegal roles in Debt Recovery, and Mary Stansfield and Emma Cree who have been promoted to Acting Executive Assistant Team Leaders.
Phil Wilding, Managing Partner at Wright Hassall, said: “It is fantastic to see so many colleagues promoted right across the business in recognition of their hard work.
“Our people are at the heart of Wright Hassall, and investing in their continuous development is extremely important to us.
“We are proud to have a structured career pathway in place to support colleagues to achieve their career goals.
“This means that everyone is aware of exactly what skills and competencies are needed to progress into the next role, and line managers are incredibly supportive in putting development plans in place for all of those team members who want to get there.
“I would like to congratulate everyone who has received a promotion and thank them for their continued contribution to the success of the firm.”
Wright Hassall is a full-service award-winning law firm, which was established in 1846 and employs more than 245 people, including almost 40 partners.