Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Railway staff swap tracks for towpaths for Rugby canal repairs to help keep boaters afloat

“It’s been great to get out and help the Canal and River Trust in Rugby as part of Network Rail’s commitment to volunteer in local communities”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 15:03 BST

A team of Network Rail volunteers have successfully repaired a canal in Rugby to help keep boaters afloat.

Usually tasked with keeping rail passengers and freight trains safely running on the rail network, eight railway staff helped the Canal and River Trust to ensure Oxford Canal users can keep cruising.

They cleared out a clogged up and overgrown canal feeder channel – these run from small streams or rivers to keep our man-made waterways at the correct levels.

Most Popular
A team of Network Rail volunteers have successfully repaired the canal.A team of Network Rail volunteers have successfully repaired the canal.
A team of Network Rail volunteers have successfully repaired the canal.

It’s estimated the work carried out by the railway crew saved the charity around £20,000.

Ellen Wintle, Network Rail’s West Coast South infrastructure director, said: “It’s been great to get out and help the Canal and River Trust in Rugby as part of Network Rail’s commitment to volunteer in local communities.”

Related topics:Network RailRugby